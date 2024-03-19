Catchers with the Best Value in Fantasy Drafts for 2024

Best Value Picks at Catcher in Fantasy Baseball

William Contreras – Milwaukee Brewers – ADP: 85, Catcher #4

Contreras was an All-Star in 2022 with the Braves. He followed that up by winning a Silver Slugger during his first year in Milwaukee, as he put up a nice .289/.367/.457 slash line with 17 homers, 38 doubles, 78 RBI and 86 runs. Contreras led all catchers in AVG, doubles, and runs scored while finishing fourth in RBI.

One thing that adds to Contreras’ value is the number of chances he gets to produce compared to others at the position. His 611 plate appearances in 2023 were second only to Adley Rutschman’s 687. Contreras has a chance to finish as the No. 1 catcher for 2024.

Sean Murphy – Atlanta Braves – ADP: 143, Catcher 8

After going to Atlanta as part of the same three-team trade that sent Contreras to Milwaukee, Murphy became an All-Star for the first time in 2023. He absolutely raked in the first half of last season, posting a ridiculous .999 OPS with 17 home runs and 55 RBI over 67 games.

Sean Murphy gives the Braves the lead with that 2-run home run! 💥



(via @Braves)pic.twitter.com/RCdQ67qFyQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 7, 2023

As the Hotlanta summer set in for the second half though, his performance at the plate nosedived. Murphy hit an ugly .159 alongside a .585 OPS with just four deep drives in 41 games after the break. He has admitted that playing so much in the unfamiliar heat really wore him down, and a nagging hamstring issue certainly didn’t help matters.

Murphy will give way to veteran backup Travis d’Arnaud from time to time, but he should at least match and likely surpass last year’s 438 plate appearances. Murphy lines up in arguably the deepest lineup in the game which results in a plethora of RBI chances and plenty of pitches to hit. Look for him to take advantage of that even more in 2024.

Mitch Garver – Seattle Mariners – ADP: 204, Catcher 13

When Garver is healthy, he produces. The 33-year-old slugger owns a career .825 OPS and .231 ISO while averaging 30 homers for every 162 games since making his MLB debut back in 2017. He got into 87 games for the Rangers last season, giving the World Series champs a stout .270/.370/.500 slash line with 19 homers and 50 RBI across 344 plate appearances.