William Contreras Trade Looking Like a Heist for the Brewers

Contreras isn’t hitting home runs at the same clip that we saw last season, as his home run per plate appearance has dipped from 0.053 last season to 0.030 this year, but he has still managed to keep the home run threat as a part of his offensive repertoire while actually improving some of his quality of contact metrics from 2022.

His average exit velocity sits at 91.2 miles per hour, which is in the 78th percentile and a 0.8 mph bump from 2022. Relatedly, Contreras’ hard hit rate is also up nearly two percent from last season and currently sits at 48.3%, which is in the top 15 percent of baseball. While it has decreased from last season’s mark, his barrel rate is still well-above league average and sits at 10% on the year.

William Contreras crushes this ball 450 feet. 😯 pic.twitter.com/Njr57i2yGV — MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2023

Contreras’ ability to maintain some of the league’s best quality of contact, while improving his approach has been essential to his development as a hitter. He has managed to post his best chase rate of his career at 25.2%, which is in the 72st percentile and a 2.6% improvement from 2022.

In turn, he is posting a career-low in strikeout rate at 20.1%, which is a substantial drop of 7.6% from last season. Meanwhile, he continues to draw walks at an above-average rate of 9.9%. Contreras has been much more selective with pitches this season, and it’s fueled his improvements in his approach.

Not only is his overall swing rate down on the year, but his first pitch swing rate sits at 28.7%, which is down 3.6% from last season. He has harnessed a sense of patience at the plate, and he has managed to improve his bat-to-ball numbers when he does find a pitch that he likes.

Contreras has cut his whiff rate by 6.4% from last season, and while it’s still higher than you’d like to see, it’s a major improvement nonetheless. Additionally, his zone contact rate took an enormous jump this season, as it has climbed to 80.2%, which is a six percent increase from 2022.