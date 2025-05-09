The Brewers Need Christian Yelich To Get (And Stay) Hot

What an eventful start it’s been for the 2025 Milwaukee Brewers. It’s been anything but smooth sailing to this point for the Crew, but they’ve managed to claw their way back from a dreadful start to the season.

The Brewers currently sit in a three-way tie for second place in the NL Central with a record of 19-19. They’ve flirted with .500 for a few weeks now, as they’re 10-10 in their last 20 games and 15-15 in their last 30 games.

Just as their record suggests, the Brewers have looked like a middling ball club in more ways than one.

Milwaukee’s pitching staff has actually been pretty solid since the calendar turned to April. Despite being dealt numerous injuries, their starters are fifth in ERA since April 1. Likewise, while it’s been up and down for the bullpen, Milwaukee’s relievers are middle of the pack in terms of ERA and FIP since that date as well.