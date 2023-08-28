Milwaukee Brewers Are Looking To Put the NL Central Away

He is still one of the best strikeout artists in the game, highlighted by his 31.8% strikeout rate and 10.85 K/9. Woodruff’s return has monumental importance for both the floor and ceiling of this ball club, and the Brewers continue to have one of the best one-two punches at the top of any rotation in the National League.

Freddy Peralta might be the biggest X-factor for this team come playoff time. On the surface level, his numbers don’t fly off the page. However, the current version of Freddy Peralta might be the best we have ever seen.

His 30.6% strikeout rate is in the 91st percentile, and his impressive 11.46 K/9 is the fourth-best mark in MLB among qualified starters. It took some time for Peralta to settle into form this season, but since the All-Star break, he has been one of the best pitchers in baseball. In the second half of the season, Peralta leads MLB in fWAR (1.8) to go with an ERA of 2.49 and a K/9 of 13.40 through eight outings.

At the back of the rotation, Wade Miley and Adrian Houser each bring a dependable arm and a strong veteran presence to the mound. They have both pitched about as well as you could have hoped for thus far in 2023, and they do an excellent job at giving the team a chance to win each time they pitch, which is especially valuable coming from the four and five spots in the rotation.

The Brewers have the necessary star power and depth in their starting rotation to compete in 2023, but in the end, they will need their offense to perform in order to make a run in the playoffs. Without any offensive consistency, there is a cap to how far this team can go in the postseason.

The Offense

Since the Brewers were one game away from reaching the World Series back in 2018, they have had a history of their bats going cold once they reach the playoffs. Offensive consistency has been their biggest shortcoming in recent years, so they will need role players to step up to help complement the top of the lineup if they wish to compete with the cream of the crop in the National League.