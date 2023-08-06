Did the Brewers Do Enough at the Deadline To Win the NL Central?

The Milwaukee Brewers were a team to monitor as the trade deadline approached. Given the winnable landscape in the NL Central, they had an opportunity to separate themselves in their division and come away as big winners at this year’s deadline.

In what was a seller-friendly market, the Brewers made some low-risk, low-reward acquisitions that addressed some major holes on their roster, and they did so without sacrificing significant prospect or MLB capital.

However, there are questions as to whether the moves that the ball club made were significant enough to propel them into the next tier of contention. In what is shaping up to be a battle to the end in a fluid division, did the Milwaukee Brewers do enough at this year’s trade deadline to take them over the hill and separate themselves in the NL Central?

What Moves Did They Make?

Just Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers Trade Deadline Guide highlighted three areas of need in the lineup: designated hitter, right field, and first base. While the Brewers might not have acquired some of the biggest names on the market, they effectively addressed their needs at all three positions.