For Once, Brewers Bats Have Them Atop the Standings

Since June 1, the Brewers are second in MLB and first in the National League in wRC+ (118), OPS (.774), wOBA (.337), and runs scored (301). Having recently set a franchise record last weekend against the Washington Nationals for the most hits in a three-game set (56), this offense is firing on all cylinders to say the least.

On the season as a whole, the Brewers have eight hitters with a wRC+ over 100 (min 300 PA), generating nearly a lineup’s worth of above-average hitters. The top-end talent was clear heading into the season, but getting length from the back half of the order has been a difference maker for this offense.

But who is leading the way on offense for the red-hot Brew Crew? Rookie Isaac Collins, who paces the team in wRC+, OPS, and wOBA, and White Sox castoff Andrew Vaughn, whose future in MLB looked quite uncertain when the Brewers acquired him.

Nobody, not even the biggest of Isaac Collins and Andrew Vaughn truthers, could have predicted what’s transpired over the past month-plus for Milwaukee. They’ve been revelations for this ball club, and those two players have played integral roles in the Brewers becoming the best team in Major League Baseball.

The Brewers Appear to Have Pulled Off the Heist of the Century

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 29: Andrew Vaughn #28 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a grand slam against the Chicago Cubs in the sixth inning at American Family Field on July 29, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Vaughn’s big-league journey to this point has been a disappointment considering his pedigree as a prospect after being selected third overall by the Chicago White Sox in the 2019 MLB draft.

In his four MLB seasons from 2021-2024, Vaughn slashed .253/.310/.415 for a 102 wRC+ and -0.5 fWAR. His production took a steep decline to begin his 2025 campaign, though.