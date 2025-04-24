Michael Busch Is Becoming One of MLB’s Best First Basemen

Breaking Down Michael Busch’s Hot Start

While superstar Kyle Tucker has truly led the way for this high-octane Cubs offense, Busch hasn’t been too far behind in many categories.

Among qualified hitters, Busch is second on the team in wRC+ (162), wOBA (.409), OBP (.370), SLG (.578), and ISO (.277). Likewise, his batting average of .301 and fWAR of 0.7 rank third among qualified Cubs hitters.

He’s thriving as the cleanup hitter in a stacked Cubs lineup. What’s more, few first basemen have put together hotter starts than Busch at the plate.

Of course, Pete Alonso has been one of the best hitters in MLB through the first month of the season, pacing the position in fWAR (1.6) and wRC+ (211). However, Bush is right there behind him in many statistical categories.

Among qualified National League first basemen, Busch is second in ISO, slugging percentage, and wRC+. He’s also third in wOBA, batting average, and fWAR. If you expand the scope to all first basemen across MLB, Busch is top six in OPS and top five in wRC+, wOBA, ISO, and batting average.

It’s been a terrific start for the 27-year-old, and his numbers are up there with players who have led the position for years; such as Matt Olson, Bryce Harper, and Alonso. In some cases, he’s been even better than some of those more notable names to open the 2025 campaign.