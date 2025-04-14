Without Justin Steele, the Cubs Must Rely on Their Depth

Steele dealt with the same elbow issue last September, and it could’ve become a persistent issue. So, the decision was made that he would undergo surgery. The specific nature of the surgery has not yet been determined, and neither has a timetable for his return.

All we know is that Steele won’t pitch again for the Cubs in 2025.

First off, you have to feel for the 29-year-old southpaw. Steele has dealt with his share of injuries as a pro. Even before the elbow injury in 2024, he went down that Opening Day with a left hamstring strain and didn’t pitch again until May. He also had Tommy John surgery in 2017 as a minor leaguer. This is another health challenge he’ll have to overcome.

Then, you think about what losing Steele for the rest of the year means for the 2025 Cubs.

They didn’t go out and add another top-of-the-rotation arm during the offseason. They brought in Matthew Boyd, but he’d also had limited starts for the Guardians last season after his own recovery from Tommy John.

The rotation was the team’s strength for the majority of last season. The Cubs also went into this season with solid depth behind Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and Boyd. That included the likes of Ben Brown, Javier Assad (currently on the IL), Jordan Wicks, free-agent pickup Colin Rea and top pitching prospect Cade Horton.