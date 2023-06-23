Atlanta Braves Are the Best Home Run Hitting Team in Baseball

The Atlanta Braves have been one of the best teams in baseball for several seasons. While they have been led by some impressive pitching staffs over the years, their offense has been a model of consistency. This season, Atlanta continues to demonstrate why they are one of the best offenses in the sport.

The Braves have the best run differential in the National League at +106, which is 60 more runs than the next best NL team. They’ve won eight games in a row, and their offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 5.46 runs per game on the year.

The Braves’ lineup is impressively well-rounded, filled with players who bring great approaches to the plate and deliver all throughout the batting order. They have an offensive strategy that all ball clubs strive to achieve, as they’ve been successful at hitting for contact while also being the league’s best home run hitting team.

The Braves have excelled at putting the ball in play this season. They have 671 hits on the year, which is the fourth most in the Majors. As a ball club, they are hitting .269 and getting on base at a .339 clip, which are both the second-best marks in baseball. They also have the league’s best team wOBA, which sits at .352 on the year.