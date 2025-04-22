Matt Shaw Has To Learn From His First Taste of the Big Leagues

When the Chicago Cubs optioned Matt Shaw to Triple-A Iowa last Tuesday, it was a sign that they just didn’t feel he looked like his best self offensively.

Going back down, then, is a chance for the 23-year-old to take a breath, reflect on what he learned in his first taste of the big leagues and work on the right adjustments.

“The best learning moments come when you have adversity, when you have struggles,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “This is an opportunity for [Shaw]. It’s hard to look at it like that when you’re getting told you’re being demoted, but it’s an opportunity.

“He’s got some exposure to a different level of baseball, and it’s pretty good, right? And he struggled with it, [but] you don’t just abandon ship. From Matt’s perspective, you take the information in and you learn from it, and that’s what we’re going to try to do — and he’ll be successful at it.”