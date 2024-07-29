What Level of Prospects Are the Mets Willing to Trade to Add Pitching?

There is still hope that the Mets can get Senga back to pitch meaningful innings in October, but that can’t be banked on as any setback from an 8-10 timetable will really due him in for the year. The Mets got this far without Senga, but the job is not done with 59 games left in the season.

State of the Mets Rotation at the Deadline

The Mets did grab second place in the NL East for one fleeting moment on Friday, but they gave that half-game lead right back to the Braves on Saturday, with Tylor Megill making his first start back in the rotation after getting promoted from Triple-A.

Megill was replacing Christian Scott in the rotation, as the Mets top pitching prospect went on the IL earlier last week with a strained UCL. Considering Scott’s importance to the Mets long-term, they will not take this injury lightly, so there is no guarantee that he will contribute again this season.

Scott and Senga were supposed to provide the Mets rotation with the upside that a trade deadline acquisition would have presented down the stretch, but now both of those high-upside options are off the table. This bring the Mets back to the five starters who have taken the most turns for them this year.

Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana and David Peterson are all locks to remain in this rotation for the rest of the season barring injury, as they have been the constants over the past 50 games for the Mets. Megill however was already the odd-man out once, and could very well be again soon.

The Mets have Joey Lucchesi in Triple-A, although he’s no longer on the 40-man roster. Top pitching prospects Mike Vasil and Dom Hamel have spent enough time in Triple-A that they can be considered rotation depth, but neither has thrived at the current level they are at.