Who’s Better in 2023: Mets or Braves?

The Atlanta Braves have reigned supreme over the National League East for five seasons in a row now, but last year was the closest they have come to ceding their crown.

In year two of the Steve Cohen era, the high-priced New York Mets went from being a 77-win team in 2021 to improving their win total by nearly 25 games. From April 12th through the end of the September, the Mets spent only a single day outside of first place in the National League East.

Their last game in September however came against the Braves, the first of a three-game set in which they would get swept. When it was all said in done, both teams finished with an identical 101-61 record, but losing that last series tipped the tiebreaker in Atlanta’s favor as they won the season series 10-9.

Come October, each team suffered a devastating loss in the postseason, letting the Padres and Phillies advance past them, where they would ultimately meet in the NLCS. Now as we turn the page to 2023, the Mets and Braves will once again be set to duke it out atop the National League East, before hoping for some better results come playoff time.