Mets Notebook: Ryan Helsley’s debut, Alonso waking up, Peterson

As we have detailed heavily, the New York Mets, as they stand on August 1, are a drastically different team from where they were just a few days ago.

Since the All-Star break, the Mets have won seven straight games, been swept, and had one of the busiest trade deadlines in the game.

In the process, the front office picked up Gregory Soto, Tyler Rogers, Ryan Helsley, and Cedric Mullins, all of whom were officially activated prior to Friday’s series-opening loss to the San Francisco Giants. The loss pushed their losing streak to four, as for the moment, New York finds itself a half-game behind Philadelphia for the National League East crown.

Helsley stole the show, entering in a tie game in the top of the ninth inning. As the lights faded to black, the opening riff of “Hells Bells” was just the opening act for a capacity crowd of 42,777. With Helsley’s AC/DC show joining Edwin Diaz’s widely chronicled “Narco” spectacle, the Mets can now comfortably boast the only bullpen with two cinematic walk-out experiences.