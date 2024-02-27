Can the Mets’ Outfield Be Among the Best in Baseball Again?

Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte and Mark Canha were instrumental to the Mets’ success during the team’s magical 2022 season. Together, they formed one of the best outfields in the game. But 2023 was a different story.

Drop-offs in play from Starling Marte and Mark Canha contributed to a massively disappointing season that ended with Marte playing in just 86 games with a .625 OPS and Canha being shipped off to Milwaukee. The 2024 season is a chance for a fresh start, though.

While Canha is no longer around, the Mets brought in Harrison Bader and Tyrone Taylor, each of whom are expected to receive significant playing time. Marte is finally healthy and Nimmo is coming off yet another strong campaign.

Can the Mets recapture some of that 2022 magic and deploy one of the league’s best outfields in 2024? Just Baseball’s own Ryan Finkelstein discussed this in the February 20th episode of Locked On Mets.