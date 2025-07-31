Mets create monster bullpen with additions of Helsley, Rogers

In exchange for Rogers, the Mets sent RHP Jose Butto, as well as prospects OF Drew Gilbert and RHP Blade Tidwell, to San Francisco. Then, New York shipped a trio of prospects to St. Louis: SS Jesus Baez, RHP Nate Dohm, and RHP Frank Elissalt.

What are the Mets getting for their bullpen?

Helsley is the biggest move that President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has made since the offseason, as the two-time All-Star led MLB in saves last season (49).

His claim to fame is his blazing fastball, which is routinely among the hardest in the game, averaging 99.3 mph on the radar gun. This, coupled with a slider that has created a 45.6% whiff rate in 2025, has helped Helsley pitch to a 3.00 ERA. Overall, his 34.3% chase rate ranks in the 94th percentile leaguewide.

This season, Helsley has not gotten the mileage out of his fastball that he typically does. Opponents are batting .406 against his heater, but just .092 against his slider. He uses those two pitches over 90% of the time, but also will mix in a curveball and cutter.

Since the start of 2022, Helsley has gone 103-for-121 (85%) in saves. His 103 saves rank fifth in baseball over that timeframe. In that span, the 30-year-old has posted at least 10 strikeouts per nine innings in each season.

The move signals the Mets’ push for a World Series this year. Helsley is due to hit the open market at the end of the season and will likely look to play somewhere where he can be the closer. As long as Diaz is in Queens, Helsley will be the set-up man to Diaz, who has a player option after 2025.