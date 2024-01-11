The Miami Marlins Are the New York Mets Ideal Trade Partner

After Rogers suffered a lat injury that ended his season in 2022, injuries continued to follow him into 2023, when he missed most of the season due to a biceps injury. Rogers is still just 26 years old, and has flashed frontline potential in the past.

With three years of control, Rogers would offer the Mets a high-upside arm for years to come, albeit one that comes with plenty of risk. If the Marlins were going to trade a pitcher, Rogers might bring the least back. Compared to Cabrera or Garrett, Rogers has two less years of control. Compared to Luzardo he has the same amount of control left, but has proven far less in recent memory.

Why the Mets Are a Good Trade Fit for the Marlins

If the Miami Marlins are shopping their young pitching to the Mets, they have every reason to be shopping it around the league to the other 28 teams as well. Teams like the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers could all be in the market to acquire a pitcher, and all of them have farm systems on par with the Mets, if not better.

If the Marlins were to trade Jesus Luzardo, all of those teams should be in the mix, and the Yankees in particular have already been linked to him. This is because Luzardo is ready to slide into a championship rotation right now, and these teams are clearly in a window to contend.

What separates the Mets as a trade fit compared to these other teams is that their competitive window is more likely to open in 2025. This puts the Mets in the market to really add any of the Marlins arms via trade, where teams with a more pressing competitive window may shy away from acquiring lesser-proven commodities like Rogers or Cabrera.

Considering the fact that the Marlins have a glaring hole at shortstop, the Mets depth at the position in the minor leagues could lead to an eventual trade.