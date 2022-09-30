Mets and Braves Set to Battle for NL East in Biggest Series of the Season

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves have each played 156 games this season. They are separated in the standings by just a single game. Thus has been the story in the National League East this season, as these two juggernauts have been trading blows all season.

The Mets have led the division nearly wire-to-wire, taking over first place on April 12th and holding onto their lead for nearly five whole months before the Braves finally spent a day in first on September 9th. Atlanta trailed by as many as 10.5 games going into June, but have been the best team in baseball (not named the Dodgers) since then.

Now we are set for a truly special series, as the Braves host the Mets for a three-game set that will likely decide the outcome of this tightly-contested division.

Season Series: Mets Ahead

So far this season, the two heavyweights of the National League East have met 16 times. The Mets have won nine of those games, putting them a win away from taking the season series.