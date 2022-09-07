Max Scherzer Hits the IL Again, as Injuries Hamper Cy Young Season

When Max Scherzer made his last start on Saturday, he exited the game after five innings pitched due to a side injury. Scherzer explained after the game that he only left because he felt fatigue in the same left side that landed him on the IL earlier in the season.

Instead of pushing through it and pitching the sixth inning, which Scherzer felt he was capable to do, he decided it was better to be cautious to avoid potentially hurting himself to the point where he would have to go on the IL again. Apparently that caution will carry over a bit longer than Scherzer first expected, as manager Buck Showalter announced today that he will in fact hit the IL again.

Max Scherzer is heading to the IL.



Buck Showalter expects him back when he is eligible: "We want him to be completely healed" pic.twitter.com/o5pPgKKX0a — SNY (@SNYtv) September 7, 2022

The Mets are playing it safe with Scherzer and for good reason. While they are still in the midst of a great division race with the Atlanta Braves, the Mets will be a playoff team this year, regardless of if they win the NL East.

The Mets strength come October is having a healthy Scherzer and Jacob deGrom to give them an edge in any playoff series. The only problem is they are relying on two pitchers who suddenly have real injury concerns, who are pitching in their mid-to-late 30s. Time well tell how they hold up down the stretch, but so far, the impact they have provided when healthy cannot be understated.