The Dodgers Are Having One of the Greatest Seasons in MLB History

Expectations can create interesting narratives in sports. When a team is not expected to be great and they are, a narrative is built around them with how special a season has been. But when a team has the expectation of greatness, we can sometime overlook it in real time.

The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers have put together one of the greatest regular seasons in MLB history, yet we often don’t even bat an eye because they have consistently been the best team in baseball for the past decade.

On Sunday, the Dodgers officially clinched the top overall record in the National League, securing home field advantage through at least the NLCS. They are nearly 60 games over .500 and are 21 games ahead of the second place San Diego Padres in the NL West.

The Dodgers have scored more runs than any team in baseball, while allowing less than any other team. This has led to a run differential of +322, which is nearly 100 runs better than the next closest team (the Yankees are at +227). Simply put, the Dodgers are head and shoulders better than every other team in baseball and it really isn’t even that close.