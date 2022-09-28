Back on Top: Cardinals Kings of the NL Central Once Again

The St. Louis Cardinals have returned to the top of the NL Central.

After winning the division nine times between 2000-2015, the Cardinals have been atop the Central just once since (2019).

Now, as the 2022 champs, the Cardinals look like they might just be the team to beat for the foreseeable future in what has proven to be one of the weaker divisions in baseball.

From Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt putting up over 14 combined fWAR with two weeks still to go to Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina turning back the clock, the Cardinals have been one of the most exciting teams in MLB since Opening Day.