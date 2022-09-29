Yankees Back On Top, Clinch First AL East Crown Since 2019

And breathe! The New York Yankees have clinched their first division title in three years. It may look easy to gloss over their current record of 96-59 and think it was easy, but boy was this a rollercoaster. This team is at the end of a historic season with a historic hitter in Aaron Judge, who is still looking to set the American League home run record.

The expectations for this team coming into 2022 were all over the place. After an embarrassing bow out in the 2021 Wild Card game, what were we expecting?

The defense was poor last season. General manager Brian Cashman made improvements in specific areas, bringing in both Josh Donaldson and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa to fill in on the left side of the infield. First baseman Anthony Rizzo was re-signed after a trade from Chicago, and the team traded for defensive specialist Jose Trevino behind the dish with Gary Sanchez finally out the door.

On the face of it, this team didn’t seem super exciting. The hope for a big-name free agent signing like Carlos Correa, Corey Seager or Freddie Freeman never came to fruition, and it seemed very similar to the 2021 team. Could they really expect different results with a similar product?