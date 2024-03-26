The Marlins Are Starting 2024 at an Automatic Disadvantage

It wasn’t so long ago that the club’s shortstop situation was the biggest question mark heading into this season. With Anderson on hand, things have changed.

Now, it’s the Marlins’ starting rotation that’s kicking off the year on the wrong foot. With a total of four different starters set to begin the year on the injured list, it appears that the Marlins will be beginning 2024 at an automatic disadvantage.

The Marlins are going to need all the help they can get in the National League East. The Mets and Phillies both look primed for a run to the postseason and the Braves will likely be the best team in the NL this season. Being bit by the injury bug this early could put Miami into a hole that they can’t dig themselves out of.

Injuries Running Rampant in Marlins Rotation

Sandy Alcantara, the undisputed ace of the Marlins, underwent Tommy John surgery in Oct. of 2023 and is going to miss all of this season. The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner will be sorely missed, as he is one of the best pitchers in the league when he’s on.

Left-hander Braxton Garrett went down last month with shoulder soreness. The 26-year-old had the inside track to a spot at the back of the rotation before he was placed on the IL.

Earlier this month, MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola reported that Garrett’s shoulder felt great, but he’d just take a while to get prepared for game action. Like Alcantara, he is not going to be available on Opening Day.