Is Tim Anderson The Miami Marlins Next Big Move?

The best part of this deal is the Marlins traded an expiring contract and acquired control. Adding control is something the Marlins should be looking to do across the board this year. Floro will be a free agent following this season, while López will be one after 2024. He is also two years younger than Floro and has much higher upside.

The Marlins will definitely have to work their magic again, but I trust them to do so. López will likely slot into a lower-leverage role, which should take some pressure off him. He was an All-Star with Baltimore last year, and if the Marlins can help him find that form…look out!

INF Marco Vargas and C Ronald Hernandez for RHP David Robertson

This is the move that officially announced to the league that the Marlins are buyers. It was also a huge statement from the Marlins to their fanbase that they are not messing around. The Marlins moved two low-level, but high-upside, prospects for a rental reliever. It is an aggressive and potentially dangerous move, but an exciting one.

The Marlins got arguably the best reliever that we know for sure is available at the deadline. Robertson has been nothing short of fantastic this year, posting a 2.05 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 14 saves in 17 chances and an 84.6 LOB%. He slots in immediately as their closer, which will take a ton of pressure off the struggling A.J. Puk.

Not only is Robertson great, but this move should make the entire Marlins bullpen better. Puk has blown too many saves of late, and a huge reason is because he has thrown far too many high-stress innings this year. The Marlins play a ton of one-run games, and when you are in that many close games things are likely to go awry every now and then. Adding Robertson not only gives them a lights out closer at the back end, but it also gives them multiple options to go to in the ninth.

Vargas and Hernandez have flashed a ton of potential in the Complex League, but it is the Complex League. These kids are too far away to be worrying about while the Marlins are finally in a playoff race. That is just how I see it. I know plenty of people disagree and think the Marlins gave up too much, but you have to put it in perspective.