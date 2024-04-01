5 Takeaways From the Marlins’ Disastrous Opening Weekend

It all makes you wonder why the Marlins chose to move on from Jon Berti, who was so solid at different positions all over the field. They really could have used him this weekend, both on defense and at the plate. It did not help to watch him make a game-saving play for the Yankees against the Astros.

WHAT A PLAY BY JON BERTI #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/GHQy8UQGkp — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 31, 2024

The Starting Pitching Needs To Get Healthy

The Marlins entered spring training knowing they would be without their ace, Sandy Alcantara, for the entire season. They then proceeded to lose three of their projected starters to injury throughout the spring. Braxton Garrett, Edward Cabrera and Eury Pérez all missed the Opening Day rotation due to injury, and it is already costing them.

Here is the combined line for Miami’s starters on Opening Weekend: 16 IP 19 H 13 R 12 BB 20 K. Jesús Luzardo was the best of the bunch, striking out eight in five innings of two-run ball. He will need to be the anchor of the staff without Sandy–and while he was not his best–did start on a positive note.

On the other side was AJ Puk, last year’s closer for the Marlins who they are trying out as a starter this year. Puk was great this spring, but blew up in his first start. He made it through just two innings, allowing four runs on three hits and six walks. He struck out just one, his command was all over the place, and his velocity nowhere near what we have come to expect from him. There is concerning, and then there was what we saw from Puk.

The Marlins should give him at least another couple starts to figure out 1) because they need the innings and 2) because it could pay major dividends in the long run. If Puk can be as dominant as he has been as a closer in the rotation, it would be a massive boost. However, they can not have too long of a leash. The Marlins are already short on innings and cannot risk taxing the pen too much early.

So taxed is that the Marlins bullpen that they already made a roster move for pitching depth. Miami brought up Vladimir Gutierrez Sunday, who was thrown to the wolves for four innings and gave up the lead. He was rescued by a game-tying Nick Gordon homer, but the Pirates got to Tanner Scott in the 10th and won the game.