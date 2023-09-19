Power Ranking Who Has the Best Playoff Rotation in the AL

The Twins starters have amassed the most WAR of any American League rotation, and are second in FIP and xFIP. The Twins also boast the second-best K/9 in the league and the second best HR/FB percentage amongst contenders.

Sonny Gray has anchored the rotation at the top, posting a 2.85 ERA on the season and pitched his way into early Cy Young consideration. Pablo Lopez would likely start game two, and he has been just as dominant as Gray, landing in the top 10% of the league in both xWOBA and xERA.

Joe Ryan, the Twins game three starter, has continued to progress as one of the game’s future aces, as he ranks in the 92nd percentile in both chase rate and walk percentage, a combination that indicates an incredible command of the strike zone and high-level tunneling. Kenta Maeda has been solid, and Bailey Ober has been phenomenal during his breakout campaign; both would be very solid options should the Twins need a fourth starter down the stretch.

No. 2 Seattle Mariners

Starting Rotation: Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo

When making this list, the Seattle Mariners very nearly took the top spot. Luis Castillo was a bona fide ace last year, and despite a slow start has found himself back in his 2022 form as the Mariners playoff push has intensified in the second half.

Given his experience, and the fact that he leads the team in ERA, the Mariners would likely go to Castillo in game one. Additionally, Castillo’s expected statistics indicate that his upward trend will continue, and that he truly has turned the corner and solidified himself atop the rotation.