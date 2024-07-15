Luis Rengifo Rumors: 4 Best Trade Fits at the Deadline
The Los Angeles Angels look primed for a trade deadline sell-off, which could mean a new mid-season home for Luis Rengifo.
Back in May, I had Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo listed as one of 10 good players trying to play their way off bad teams.
Here’s what I wrote about Rengifo in that article:
If he keeps this level of production up, Rengifo will undoubtedly be viewed as a potential trade candidate come the trade deadline. Adding to the infielder’s overall value is his versatility, which has been on display this season.Seth Carlson, Just Baseball
Now, nearly two months later, it’s time to revisit that conversation with trade deadline season upon us.
Even though the Angels are in position for a summer sell-off, they are reportedly not considering trades for their controllable players (a.k.a. non-rentals), including slugging outfielder Taylor Ward and veteran starting pitchers Tyler Anderson and Griffin Canning.
Theoretically, Luis Rengifo would fall into the same bucket, given that he is eligible for arbitration through next season.
That calculus could quickly change, however, given the expected deadline market that should heavily favor sellers.
Let’s look at four potential destinations for Luis Rengifo this summer if the Angels decide to deal him.
Stats and records updated prior to games on July 14.
New York Yankees
The Yankees had a rough June.
Since they had the best record in MLB on June 14, the Yankees have gone through a brutal 8-17 stretch, including going 0-6-1 in their last seven series until this weekend’s showing against the Baltimore Orioles.
In particular, their lineup largely stopped hitting, and that can’t happen if the Bronx Bombers have their sights set on a title run in 2024.
Enter Luis Rengifo, whose 127 wRC+ would immediately upgrade a lineup that has received abysmal production from infield incumbents DJ LeMahieu (53 wRC+) and Gleyber Torres (86 wRC+).
Rengifo’s left-handed bat is also a perfect fit for Yankee Stadium’s right field short porch. The veteran has some pop, with a combined 33 home runs from 2022-23.
Though the cost to acquire Rengifo could be steep, the offensive upgrade and added versatility would likely be well worth it for New York.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Would the Angels trade with their Los Angeles rivals? It’s not like they’ll be meeting in the World Series, so Anaheim is safe here.
In any case, the Dodgers are quite weak at second base and will surely be looking to upgrade. After all, their combined fWAR of 1.4 at the position is suboptimal for a team with championship aspirations.
Gavin Lux tops the depth chart with -0.1 fWAR and a 63 wRC+. The next best option after Lux might be Blue Jays castoff Cavan Biggio (0.2 fWAR, 81 wRC+). Chris Taylor has also been in the mix, but the veteran hasn’t been having a great season either.
Considering the success Miguel Rojas has had at shortstop, Mookie Betts could move back to second base when he returns from the IL. However, Betts won’t be back until sometime in August, and it’s unclear what the Dodgers are planning to do once Betts is back in the lineup.
Ultimately, Rengifo would help to solve the Dodgers’ second base revolving door in 2024, while also giving them a plug-and-play option for 2025. Los Angeles, like many teams, also values players that have positional flexibility, as Rengifo does.
Kansas City Royals
As one of the more underrated contending teams heading into the season, the Royals have officially entered the buyer’s circle in 2024 with their acquisition of reliever Hunter Harvey from the Washington Nationals.
More moves should be forthcoming from Kansas City this month, so why not dream of a Luis Rengifo trade to the Royals?
Rengifo makes sense for KC: He’s an upgrade over the club’s current second base options, as they have combined for just 1.1 fWAR this season, which ranks 17th in baseball. And let’s not ignore the rest of the Royals’ infield; aside from All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., the group is somewhat lackluster.
The fact that the Royals have held it together to this point speaks to Witt’s enormous talent, but we have to wonder if regression could be on the way for everyone else. Rengifo’s versatility would be particularly beneficial in mitigating that potential trend.
Kansas City demonstrated a willingness to be aggressive early by trading for the aforementioned Harvey, so the Royals might just be up to paying the hefty price tag that the Angels would demand for the 27-year-old Rengifo.
Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee surprisingly sits atop the NL Central in 2024 and should be in the market for pitching help this summer, but what about the lineup?
Though the Brewers average 4.8 runs per game (ninth in MLB), the key to their success as a small-market club is acquiring players with team control. Luis Rengifo checks that box.
Rengifo would also be an offensive upgrade over Brice Turang (111 wRC+) and Andruw Monasterio (56 wRC+). But the key here is Rengifo’s versatility, which would come into play should the Brewers lose shortstop Willy Adames in free agency this coming winter.
By acquiring Rengifo, the Brewers could move Joey Ortiz to shortstop and leave Brice Turang at second base, or they could keep Ortiz at third base and switch Turang and Rengifo. Either way, a move like this would upgrade Milwaukee’s offense in 2024 while also hedging against a potential Adames departure.
Seems like a win-win.