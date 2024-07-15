Luis Rengifo Rumors: 4 Best Trade Fits at the Deadline

Back in May, I had Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo listed as one of 10 good players trying to play their way off bad teams.

Here’s what I wrote about Rengifo in that article:

If he keeps this level of production up, Rengifo will undoubtedly be viewed as a potential trade candidate come the trade deadline. Adding to the infielder’s overall value is his versatility, which has been on display this season. Seth Carlson, Just Baseball

Now, nearly two months later, it’s time to revisit that conversation with trade deadline season upon us.

Even though the Angels are in position for a summer sell-off, they are reportedly not considering trades for their controllable players (a.k.a. non-rentals), including slugging outfielder Taylor Ward and veteran starting pitchers Tyler Anderson and Griffin Canning.