The Miami Marlins Make No Sense

The Fish have a slightly below average offense (97 wRC+, 17th in MLB), which to be fair is a big improvement from last year. Still, they have seven players with at least 90 plate appearances and less than 100 wRC+. That includes Jacob Stallings, who is third-worst in wRC+ among players with 90 PAs, and Jean Segura, whose 42 wRC+ is worst among all qualified hitters. Marlins’ off-season target, José Abreu, is second-worst with 50.

Surprisingly, the Marlins have struggled to pitch more than we expected. Their 4.28 team ERA is also 17th-best in the league, well below expectations for one of the most talented rotations in the league. A huge part of that has been the struggles of Sandy Alcantara. The reigning Cy Young winner is posting a 4.93 ERA through 11 starts and has really struggled in finishing starts.

Can you chalk it up to last year’s insane workload? The pitch clock? Just general struggles? Not really sure. Sandy’s stuff is still electric, but a lot of his starts have started well and ended poorly. I think new manager, Skip Schumacher, has struggled to figure out how to handle the situation.

He has left Sandy in too long too often and it has cost the Marlins games. The Fish are 3-8 in Sandy starts this year. I believe Sandy will be okay, he is too good and determined not to figure this out, but until he does he is holding the Marlins back this year as crazy as that may sound.

So with a below-average offense, a struggling ace, terrible situational hitting and a roster lacking in talent, how in the world are the Marlins good? Let’s take a look and find out.

Ding Dong Who’s There? It’s Jorge Soler

Time for some transparency. You may have seen me tweet this from the JB account on one of Soler’s majestic bombs this year. Trying to figure out what it is? It’s a reference from the Dan LeBatard show. Can’t really explain why it’s funny but it is. If you didn’t know now you do.