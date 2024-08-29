The Yankees Need More from Anthony Volpe

Following an impressive rookie campaign in which he became the first New York Yankees rookie to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases, many fans in the Bronx expected a jump to superstardom for shortstop Anthony Volpe in his sophomore season.

Yet, with expectations soaring sky-high, Volpe has quickly fallen behind the likes of Bobby Witt Jr. and Gunnar Henderson. If he wants to be a part of that class of elite, young shortstops, he has to step up.

Don’t get me wrong, Volpe’s defense isn’t in question. Earning a Gold Glove in his rookie season and following that with 13 Outs Above Average so far this year, Volpe is everything the Yankees could have asked for in the field.

What is missing from his game is consistent production in the box. Volpe has done an outstanding job filling the shoes of the legendary Derek Jeter in the field, but if he wants to be the franchise shortstop for years to come, his hitting needs to progress.