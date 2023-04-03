One X-Factor Player for Each Team in the AL East

The Oregon State product is quickly establishing himself as one of the top catchers in the game and on an Orioles squad that is projected to finish fourth or fifth in the AL East, it is Rutschman that will be one of the key catalysts for the Baltimore squad.

Considering other top prospects within the organization are also getting their feet wet or are knocking on the MLB door, it will be Rutschman leading the charge for a new wave of talent in Baltimore that is shaping up to be a deadly roster in a few years.

Boston Red Sox – LHP Chris Sale

Injuries limited Red Sox southpaw Chris Sale to just two appearances last season, with the Florida product starting the season on the IL before a freak comebacker against the Yankees in mid-July broke his pinky, sending him back to the sidelines. After breaking his wrist in a bike accident roughly a month later, the starting pitcher was officially shut down, with the Red Sox finishing with a 78-84 record and fourth in the division.

The Red Sox roster looks quite different heading into 2023, with longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts signing with San Diego, while the rotation also lost Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, and Michael Wacha to the free agent market.

Internally, James Paxton, Bryan Bello, and Garret Whitlock are all starting the season on the IL, meaning there is more pressure on Sale to return to form this season. He is joined by veteran Corey Kluber to help bring stability to the rotation, but Boston will need their top left-hander to stay healthy this year and log some innings if they want to compete for a playoff spot come October.

New York Yankees – SS Anthony Volpe

While the New York Yankees feature a ton of talented players in Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, and Nestor Cortes Jr. (amongst many others) it is Yankees’ top prospect Anthony Volpe is who getting most of the attention to begin the season.