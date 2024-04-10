Anthony Volpe May Just Be the Key X-Factor for the Yankees

The swing and approach changes that Volpe has made are very noticeable, sporting a much flatter swing and not chasing pitches out of the zone.

Volpe is inserting his name into impressive company with his great start to the season. After hitting a three-run home run in Monday night’s 7-0 win over the Marlins, Volpe became just the third Yankee age 22 or younger to record 15+ hits, 5+ walks, and 5+ extra-base hits in their first 10 games of the season joining Derek Jeter (1997) and Lou Gehrig (1926).

Anthony Volpe has already reached 1 War on the season in just his 11th game



It took him until his 79th game to reach that in 2023. pic.twitter.com/7DS6MMLvKL — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) April 8, 2024

Also, when you look deeper at the numbers, Volpe looks like a completely different hitter than last season. So far, Volpe has cut his whiff percentage nearly in half to 14.5% – down from 28.1% in 2023. Just watching his at-bats, it is clear that he has matured in the box – making contact with pitches in the zone and taking pitches that aren’t strikes.

The young star could be learning a thing or two from teammate Juan Soto, who is notorious for taking his walks and crushing pitches in the zone.

In addition to his much improved bat, Volpe seems to be more vocal and showing leadership in 2024. In Monday night’s win, Volpe was 1-for-3 with two strikeouts along with the home run and a walk.

Make a great play—>hit a home run. It almost never fails.



Anthony Volpe puts the Yankees up 3-0!pic.twitter.com/wGrOMgJl6h — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 8, 2024

Both of Volpe’s strikeouts were looking and anyone watching the game can attest that both of the called strike-three’s were well out of the zone.