New York Yankees Top Prospects For 2023

Arsenal

Though Vasquez’s headline pitch is his plus sweeper, he has a pair of fastballs, a changeup and cutter that were each effective for him at times last season. Starting with the fastballs, Vasquez has a four-seamer and two-seamer that both operate at 93-95 MPH. Vasquez gets some swing-and-miss at the top of the zone with his four-seamer, while his two-seamer helps him pick up above-average ground ball rates at the bottom of the zone. Though he does a good job of staying around the strike zone with his fastballs (control), he could improve with hitting his spots (command).

Vasquez’s sweeping curveball is worth the price of admission. The pitch can feature more than 20 inches of horizontal break from his slingshot arm slot at around 3,100 RPMs. With how much break the pitch features, it is impressive how often Vasquez is able to land it for a strike (63%). Though it is more devastating to right-handed hitters, he can back-door lefties or bury it near their back leg.

The changeup flashed above-average for Vasquez, but it was extremely inconsistent for him last year. He only landed it for a strike around half of the time, but when it was around the zone, the pitch featured decent fade and he maintains his arm speed well. With improved command of the pitch, it could easily be an above-average offering.

Finally, Vasquez added a cutter to his arsenal last season, that surrendered some hard contact, but also had the looks of a viable offering when he located it on the outer thirds of the plate. He tended to miss middle with his new pitch a bit too often, but he showed confidence at points last season buzzing it in on lefties.

Outlook

The combination of a mid 90s fastball and nasty sweeper give Vasquez the floor of a multi-inning reliever, but he has provided plenty of reason to believe that he can grab a back-end rotation spot with a bit more development. The 24-year-old has a unique delivery that almost looks like he’s cutting off his stride towards home, but it has not seemed to impede his ability to maintain his velocity deep into starts or late in the season.

His fastball command improved down the stretch of the season and with a strong final handful of starts in 2022, Vasquez will likely begin 2023 at the Triple-A level with a chance to reach the big leagues in some capacity this season.

9. Luis Serna – RHP – (CPX)

Age: 18 | Height/Weight: 5’11, 165 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $50K, 2021 (NYY) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Curveball Slider CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 45/55 40/50 40/50 60/70 40/55 50

Featuring an intriguing four-pitch mix headlined by a plus changeup at 18 years old, Serna dominated the Complex League last year, punching out 56 in 41.1 innings while pitching to a 1.96 ERA.

Arsenal

After signing for only $50K back in 2021, Serna wasted no time turning heads in the Dominican Summer League, with his plus changeup and overall polish on the mound for a teenager. Though the velocity is not totally there for Serna yet, his 90-92 MPH fastball gets on hitters quickly after seeing the mid 70s changeup with impressive tumble.

Serna has a pair of breaking balls including the patented Yankees sweeper as well as a more downward curveball. Both operate in the high 70s, but already show flashes of being above-average pitches as he continues to tighten them up a bit and locate better. Though his arm action is a bit long, there’s not much effort in Serna’s delivery and likely room for some more velocity.

Outlook

Given how advanced he is for an 18-year-old with a changeup that is hard to teach, Serna seems like the perfect candidate to be the Yankees next success story in the pitching development department. Already featuring smooth mechanics and a repeatable delivery, Serna should grow into above-average command.

Given how early Serna is in his development, it is difficult to project what kind of starting pitcher he could be, but it wouldn’t be shocking if he solidifies himself as a top 100 prospect talent by the end of this season.

10. Keiner Delgado – 2B/SS – (CPX)

Age: 19 | Height/Weight: 5’8, 160 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: N/A – 2021 (NYY) | ETA: 2026

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/60 40/50 35/45 60/60 40/50 50

A short, quick swing from both sides of the plate and an impressive knowledge of the strike zone, Delgado looked like one of the most advanced hitters in the Dominican Summer League last season.

Offense

Delgado starts open with his bat resting on his shoulder before using a leg kick and coil that helps him engage his lower half. He already syncs his upper half and lower half well from both sides of the plate. Compact with short levers, Delgado is extremely quick to the ball and can get to tough pitches. He is a line drive machine who is capable of spraying the ball all over the field.

Because of his impressive bat speed, Delgado has already produced some average or better exit velocities, including a 430-foot homer at 103 MPH. His smaller frame makes it fair to question how much power Delgado can grow into, but it’s hard to deny the bat speed and he does a great job already of driving the ball in the air.

It is extremely difficult to project DSL prospects in general, but the swing from both sides of the plate, approach and bat speed make it easy to buy into what the newly-turned 19-year-old is selling.

Defense/Speed

A plus runner, Delgado’s athleticism can be seen in all aspects of his game. While DSL stats should be taken with more of a heap than a singular grain of salt, Delgado stole 34 bags in 52 games last year. Defensively, he split time between shortstop and second base. He moves his feet well and has good range, but like many teenage infielders, his actions could use some work.

Though defensive looks have admittedly been limited, Delgado gets some decent carry on his throws and has a chance to stick at short. If he moves to second base, Delgado could be a well above average defender there.

Outlook

After an impressive showing at the DSL, where he walked more than twice as much as he struck out with offensive success from both sides of the plate, we should see Delgado stateside in 2023. Even if the power is fringy, his ability to spray line drives to both gaps from both sides of the plate, advanced knowledge of the strike zone and athleticism give him a chance to be an exciting table-setter. Delgado is one of the more intriguing names to watch in the Yankees system going into 2023.

The Next Five Prospects

11. Elijah Dunham – OF – (Double-A)

Age: 24 | Height/Weight: 6’1, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | UDFA, 2020 (NYY) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/40 55/55 45/50 50/50 50/55 45

Had the 2020 Draft not been shortened to five rounds, Dunham would have likely been selected in the next couple rounds. The Indiana University product has hit at every stop since signing as an undrafted free agent, including winning Breakout Player of the Year honors in the Arizona Fall League in 2021.

With a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH, Dunham boasts above-average power, especially to his pull side. He doesn’t expand the zone often and consistently posts strong walk rates. Though only a slightly above-average runner, Dunham is extremely savvy on the base paths. He stole 37 bags on 44 tries last season and is 65-for-77 as a pro.

Dunham has a decent arm and is not afraid to put his body on the line to make crazy catches in either corner of the outfield. He gets good jumps in both corners and should be an above-average defender. Breaking balls were a major issue for Dunham last season. He hedges that with success against fastballs and changeups as well as a good approach, but he projects likely as a platoon outfield bat.

12. Roderick Arias – SS – (CPX)

Age: 18 | Height/Weight: 6’2, 180 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $4M, 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2027

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/50 50/60 40/55 55/55 45/55 45+

Crazy tools and physical projection helped Arias sign for $4 million as one of the most highly-regarded prospects in the 2021-22 IFA class. Arias is extremely raw, with a long swing and some moving parts that will need to be smoothed over, but he has already produced exit velocities as high as 106 mph, with more room to add muscle to his frame.

The best tool for Arias may be his plus-plus arm that could easily be the strongest of any infielder in the system. He’s an above-average runner and if his foot work and actions continue to improve, he should develop into an above-average defender at the position. The sky is the limit for Arias tools wise, but he is still a long ways away. Still, a switch-hitter with plus raw power potential, speed and a good shot to stick at short is fun to dream on.

13. Drew Thorpe – RHP – (CPX)

Age: 22 | Height/Weight: 6’4, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (61), 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 40/50 45/55 60/70 50/60 45+

Despite his fastball averaging just a smidge over 90 MPH, Thorpe caught the attention of the Yankees with his pinpoint command and fantastic changeup. There’s hope that Thorpe can tap into more velocity with his big frame and smooth mechanics.

Thorpe’s bread and butter is his plus changeup with really late arm side fade. The right-hander does such a good job of making the pitch look like his fastball that it helps his fringy heater play up. Thorpe has the looks of a high-floor, back-end arm.

14. Trey Sweeney – SS – (Double-A)

Age: 22 | Height/Weight: 6’4, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round 2020 (NYY) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 50/55 40/50 45/45 40/45 45

Nothing jumps off of the page with Sweeney, but he is a well-rounded ballplayer. Another Yankees prospect who has no issue taking his walks, Sweeney picked up free passes at a 13% mark last season.

Sweeney does a good job of getting the most out of his relatively average tools. Despite his average speed, Sweeney was 31-for-34 on stolen base attempts. Similarly, he does not have the strongest arm or quickest feet, but he seems to make all of the necessary plays at short and uses his instincts to get himself in the right spots.

Offensively, Sweeney has flashed above-average pop. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 103 MPH is solid, but he typically has to sell out to his pull side to get into that juice. He has a chance to be an above-average regular if the hit tool progresses.

15. Brando Mayea – OF – (CPX)

Age: 17 | Height/Weight: 5’11, 160 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $4.35M, 2023 (NYY) | ETA: 2027

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/50 45/55 40/55 70/70 40/55 45+

Blazing speed and above-average power potential made Mayea one of the most coveted prospects in this year’s IFA class. He has already posted exit velocities above 105 MPH as a 17-year-old and has a swing that is further along than most players his age. Looks have been limited, but it is clear the kind of potential that the Yankees newest international free agent splash possesses.

Other Names To Watch

Clayton Beeter – RHP – (Double-A): Acquired from the Dodgers in the Joey Gallo trade, Beeter boasts ridiculous stuff, but only 30-grade command. He struck out nearly 40% of batters last season, but walked 13%. His mid-90s fastball jumps out of his hand along with a plus-plus slider that is wipeout. Beeter improved in the command department when he joined the Yankees org, but projects as a high-leverage reliever.

Richard Fitts – RHP – (High-A): After a shaky start to his season in Low-A, Fitts made the jump to High-A where he dominated in 33 innings. The 6-foot-4 righty punched out 38 while walking just three and only surrendered one long ball. The fastball averages 93 MPH for Fitts, but he touched 97 last season. His slider flashes above-average and his changeup has a chance to develop into a passable third pitch. Fitts has a chance to prove that he can be a starter if he can develop the changeup a bit further thanks to his solid command.

Antonio Gomez – C – (Low-A): A catcher with power and a cannon for an arm, it’s easy to see how scouts fell in love with the tools that Gomez possesses. Gomez has the goods to stick as a catcher if he can improve his blocking and receiving, but the swing-and-miss is the biggest concern. The 21-year-old’s 16% swinging strike rate and 26% in zone whiff rate are red flags.

Tyler Hardman – 1B/3B – (Double-A): A fifth rounder in the 2021 draft, Hardman packs a punch with big time power to all fields but some swing-and-miss concerns. He launched 22 homers in Double-A last season, though that came with a 30.4% strikeout rate. Hardman has improved defensively at third and could be an average defender at the hot corner. It will come down to whether he can hit enough, but Hardman has the ability to be a platoon power bat who punishes mistakes.

Brock Selvidge – LHP – (CPX): A third round pick out of high school in the 2021 draft, Selvidge showed well at the complex last season, mixing a low 90s fastball that could touch 94 mph with a slider that flashes above-average. Development of a third pitch and a potential uptick in velocity would really help bolster the 20-year-olds chances of reaching his back-end starter upside.

Yoendrys Gomez – RHP – (Double-A): Injuries have limited Gomez to just a little over 100 innings over the last two years combined, but when he has been on the mound, the 23-year-old has been effective. His fastball has good life at 93-95 mph and the slider is above-average. Gomez ultimately projects as a depth starter or reliever.