Kris Bubic’s Breakout Is Becoming More Legit By the Day

Kansas City Royals’ starting pitcher Kris Bubic is enjoying a breakout campaign in his return to the starting rotation this season. Coming into 2025, he was a candidate to come out with a strong performance, but he’s certainly done more than could have been expected from him.

Bubic will get plenty of Cy Young votes this season if he maintains this level of success over the remainder of the year, and if it weren’t for Tarik Skubal’s even better performance he’d likely be the frontrunner in voting for the award.

Early-Career Struggles

Bubic began his career at the MLB level in 2020, and he initially found some struggles with the jump from the minors to the big leagues.

A 4.32 and 4.43 ERA in his first two seasons showed that while Bubic wasn’t a battle-hardened MLB starter just yet, he was able to hold his own up there with the best. In 2022, he saw an ERA north of 5.50, which was by far a career-low, and he just simply wasn’t getting guys out.