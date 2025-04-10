Five Way-Too-Early Dark Horse Bets to Win the Cy Young

What’s more, now in his age-31 season, Fried has an immensely valuable role in the Yankees’ rotation, and that could hold a lot of value when it comes to earning Cy Young votes down the road.

With Gerrit Cole out for the year following his Tommy John surgery, New York needs a new ace of the staff to lead this team back to the postseason. Fried can be that arm. We’ve seen it in previous years in his time with Atlanta, and we’re seeing it throughout the first two weeks of the 2025 season with his new ball club.

If he continues to pitch at this level and leads the Yankees back to the postseason in dominating fashion, there’s no reason why Fried couldn’t be in the Cy Young conversation by the end of the year.

Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs: +2000

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 01: Shota Imanaga #18 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after retiring the side in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies during his MLB debut at Wrigley Field on April 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Shota Imanaga has four starts under his belt to this point, and he has flashed some really exciting stuff thus far. He got touched up a bit on a windy afternoon at Wrigley Field on Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing five runs and two homers across five innings of work, but Imanaga was lights out prior to that start.

In his two previous outings against two potent offenses in the Padres and the D-Backs, Imanaga allowed just seven hits, struck out eight, and walked just two in 14.1 innings of work. It’s that version of Imanaga that can work himself into Cy Young consideration, we just have to see him maintain that level of performance over the course of a full season.

Similarly to Fried, Imanaga now assumes the role as the ace of the Cub’s staff with Justin Steele recently hitting the injured list. While Chicago is hoping it’s not a long-term absence for Steele, the injury opens the door for Imanaga to take over and lead this Cubs team to the postseason for the first time since 2020. Again, that could hold value when it comes to Cy Young voting as the season progresses.