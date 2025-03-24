Jonathan India Is Exactly What the Royals Needed

The Royals Needed Help in the Leadoff Spot

Your “traditional” leadoff hitter has changed over the years. The fastest players or highest batting average guys have taken a back seat (rightfully so) to players who just get on base. That’s a simple standard, but one that the Royals struggled to find last season.

Kansas City got 740 plate appearances out of their leadoff hitters in 2024, amounting to a putrid .228/.270/.334 slash and .604 OPS, the lowest of any of the Royals’ nine spots. Not only is that unacceptably bad, but it stings even more when you realize the two-hole hitters posted a .967 OPS, but too often did not have a runner on base in front of them.

Insert Jonathan India and his career 1,519 plate appearances from the leadoff spot – experience that India was not just given, but rather earned.

In his career as a leadoff hitter, India has slashed .257/.360/.416 with a .776 OPS. His career leadoff OPS would have ranked second on the Royals from any position in the batting order last season.

Last season, during a year where everything went wrong for the Reds, India’s leadoff OPS dropped to .737, which would still be a massive upgrade for the Royals. He has always displayed an elite eye for the zone, ranking in the 98th percentile in chase rate and 97th percentile in walk rate last season. Those skills translate no matter which ballpark you play in.

Maikel Garcia and his .624 OPS out of the leadoff spot was a detriment to the Royals last season. Now, swap him with India. You are looking at a much better table setter and someone who not only gets on base at a better clip but makes the pitcher throw more pitches. Wearing down a starter is an underappreciated aspect India adds.