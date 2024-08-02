The Royals Addressed A Lot of Needs at This Year’s Deadline

When Baseball Prospectus released the annual PECOTA preseason record projections for the 2024 season, the Kansas City Royals were projected to win just 70 games.

But with offseason free-agent signings like Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha performing admirably, while the face of the franchise, Bobby Witt Jr., has posted an MVP-caliber season, the Royals find themselves with 61 wins through 110 games and in sole possession of the second AL Wild Card spot.

The Royals were in a position to buy at this year’s deadline, as they push to solidify themselves as a postseason team in 2024.

And they got their trade deadline started early, swinging a deal ahead of the All-Star Game with the Washington Nationals to bring in reliever Hunter Harvey and help shore up a lackluster bullpen.