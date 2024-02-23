Can Bobby Witt Jr. Bag an Extra Draft Pick for the Royals?

The Royals are hoping Witt will be the leader of their next great team, both on the field and off.

Yet before that next great Royals team takes shape, there is something else Witt can offer the club. With a strong enough season in 2024, the second-overall selection in the 2019 draft can potentially bag his team another top pick.

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Prospect Promotion Incentive

The Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) is a clause in the latest collective bargaining agreement that encourages teams to promote their top prospects at the beginning of the season, rather than holding those players in the minors to set back their service clocks.

If a PPI-eligible player (a) accrues a full year of service time and (b) goes on to win Rookie of the Year or finish top-three in MVP or Cy Young voting before he would have qualified for arbitration, his team will get an extra draft pick the following summer. The additional pick comes in a new round immediately following the first round.

To be eligible for the PPI, a player must “appear on at least two of the three Top 100 Prospect rankings released by MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and ESPN” (per MLB.com). A player can only earn the PPI for the team with which he made his MLB debut, and a player can only earn the PPI for his team once. Finally, foreign professionals, namely players from the KBO and NPB, are not eligible.

Since the PPI was introduced two years ago, three young stars have earned their team an additional draft pick: 2022 AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodríguez, 2023 AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson, and 2023 NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll.