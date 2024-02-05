Bobby Witt Jr. Signed as Royals’ Long-term Face of the Franchise

The Royals make a statement!



They have locked up superstar Bobby Witt Jr on an 11-year, $288.7 million dollar extension, per @JeffPassan!



The cornerstone of their franchise is locked down! pic.twitter.com/iN3MfHxtUs — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) February 5, 2024

Witt is coming off a breakout season that saw him hit .276/.319/.495, with 30 home runs, 96 RBIs, and post a 115 wRC+. One of the quickest players in the game, Witt swiped 49 bases and scored 97 runs for the Royals.

After splitting time between third base and shortstop in his rookie year, Witt played exclusively at shortstop last year and saw great results, posting 14 OAA at the position. All told, Witt ranked 11th in Major League Baseball with 5.7 wins above replacement. At just 23 years old, Witt still has all of his best baseball ahead of him, which the Royals are counting on by giving him this deal.

The contract is for 11 years guaranteed, but will allow Witt to opt out after the seventh year of the deal when he is still just 30 years old. He would however be opting out of $35 million a year for the next four years, accounting for a whopping $140 million of his $288.77 million contract.

Witt can opt-out of his annual $35 million salary at any time between 2031 and 2034, giving him the opportunity to hit free agency at whatever proves to be the best time for him.

If Witt never exercises his opt-out clauses, the Royals will get the chance to pick up a three-year club option ahead of the 2035 season which will be worth an additional $89 million. This would bring the full value of the deal to 14 years and $377.7 million.

Largest contracts in MLB history:



Shohei Ohtani: $700M

Mike Trout: $425M

BOBBY WITT JR: $377M (if all options exercised) pic.twitter.com/EwYWg21yUo — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) February 5, 2024

Had Witt not signed this contract, the earliest he could have been a free agent was 2028, when he would have been 28 years old. Instead the Royals have bought out all of his arbitration years and at least his first three free agent years.