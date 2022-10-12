The Naylor’s: Canadian MLB Family Has One More Close to the MLB Draft

UNREAL PLAY BY J-RAM AND JOSH NAYLOR 👏



Cleveland Guardians’ Brother Tandem

The trade to Cleveland not only provided Naylor with a new change of scenery but also reunited him with his brother, Bo, who was the Guardians’ first-round pick back in 2018. The middle brother, currently ranked as the Guardians’ #5 prospect, is in line to take over as the clubs starting catcher in the near future, receiving the call to the show on October 1st.

The younger Naylor got into eight at-bats and struck out five times, failing to record his first MLB hit but joining Cleveland in the postseason as the club’s No. 3 catcher on the depth charts.

Having two brothers on the same squad is a pretty impressive feat, let alone that both hail from the great white North, products of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School and the Canadian Junior National Team and program. That being said, the Naylor brotherhood doesn’t stop there, as there is an even younger brother working his way through high school, and he is draft-eligible next season.

Introducing Myles, the Third Naylor

The youngest of the Naylor trio is Myles, who is currently considered a 2023 grad and spends his time with the Ontario Blue Jays baseball program and with the Junior National Team, making the squad for the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup under the guidance of manager Greg Hamilton.

Through 17 at-bats, Myles collected eight hits, including one double and one home run, sporting a .471 batting average and a 1.331 OPS with six walks and four strikeouts. He committed three errors at third base through eight games, posting a .850 fielding percentage with 11 assists for a 2-6 Canadian squad.

Regarded as one of the top prospects in Canada right now, Myles spends his time at shortstop and third base and many believe he could be the most talented of them all given his bat speed, power, and athleticism on the diamond.