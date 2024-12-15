5 Best Trade Fits for Guardians First Baseman Josh Naylor

The 2024-25 Hot Stove season is officially active and currently hotter than the surface of the sun. There have been signings and trades galore with one of the teams already getting in on the trade market being the Cleveland Guardians.

They made one of the first big moves of Winter Meetings week when they traded Gold Glover Andres Gimenez to the Blue Jays. Then they subsequently traded a prospect from the return to the Pirates. They could continue their trading ways by looking to move first baseman Josh Naylor.

One of Cleveland’s best offensive players over the last few years, any effort to trade Naylor would be so the team can shed the projected $12 million he is set to earn (per MLB Trade Rumors) in his final year of team control. It’s hard to imagine a similar motivation wasn’t at least partially behind the decision to trade Gimenez.

Plenty of teams would love to have themselves a hard-hitting first baseman who can put up 30-100 seasons and Naylor can provide that either for 2025 and beyond. The following teams are particularly good fits for the 27-year-old.