How Much Longer Can the Braves Stick With Kenley Jansen?

ROBBIE GROSSMAN 🤯



The Braves were trailing 6-2 heading into the 9th.



The Braves are now leading 7-6. pic.twitter.com/xTJD7esy6Z — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) September 11, 2022

Going from being on the brink, to potentially stealing one had to be an elating feeling inside that dugout. Only to have it wiped away almost instantaneously once Kenley Jansen stepped on the mound.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Julio Rodriguez made it known that the Mariners have a Rookie of the Year on their team as well, blasting his 25th homer of the season to tie the game.

Ty France entered the game as a pinch hitter, but popped out on the second pitch he saw, putting the Braves one out away from at least sending the game to extras. Eugenio Suarez had other ideas though, as he crushed a 93 MPH sinker to walk it off for the Mariners.

SUAREZ WITH THE WALK-OFF BOMB!! AMERICA’S TEAM!! GAME OF THE YEAR!! WHAT A DAMN FINISH!!

pic.twitter.com/gPmYj5Zi4m — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) September 11, 2022

Let’s not take anything away from J-Rod and Suarez, as they have combined to hit 55 home runs this season. The Mariners are a really good team and they absolutely deserve credit for taking that game back from the Braves.

With that said, Kenley Jansen has been bad since the calendar turned to August and it is starting to impact the Braves chances of winning the NL East. Going from a half-game deficit in the standings to a game and a half is massive at this stage of the season. Which begs a very important question.

When Will Jansen Lose His Closing Duties?

The overall numbers don’t paint a pretty picture for Kenley Jansen, but they only get worse when you look at the breakdown of how he has performed since the trade deadline.