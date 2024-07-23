How Jose Iglesias Saved the Mets Season

Iglesias is a pure vibes guy, who has historically been popular in every clubhouse he’s been a part of. This year, he released a song called ‘OMG’ under his stage name Candelita and he performed it for his teammates and eventually at the MLB All-Star Game. How can you not love him already?

Jose Iglesias will be performing his new single “OMG” at the All-Star game pic.twitter.com/7mRTwpgi1h — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 14, 2024

The 12-year journeyman signed a minor league contract with the Mets in early December of this past offseason. He was not expected to play a crucial role on the big league roster, but we’re at the halfway point of the regular season and he’s one of the most valuable players on the team.

How did we get here? Is this sustainable? Is he actually saving the Mets season? Let’s dive in.

Jose Iglesias: Mets Savior

Okay, so he’s not singlehandedly saving the Mets season, but he’s seriously been a force at the plate. He’s not going to earn any MVP votes, but I don’t think any Mets fans will argue the fact that he’s played a big part in why the club is still in contention. At 51-48, the Mets currently occupy the third NL Wild Card spot.

Over his last 8 games, José Iglesias is 15-for-26 with 2 doubles, a triple, 2 HR, 5 RBI, and 8 runs scored. He has a 1.582 OPS during that span. #Mets — Michael Baron (@michaelgbaron) July 23, 2024

Iglesias has only appeared in 34 games so far, but they’ve been action packed. He’s got 12 extra-base hits with 17 runs driven in and 16 more scored. Shockingly, he’s only struck out nine times (five walks) in 100 plate appearances while boasting a line of .387/.430/.591. Not to mention, he’s also sporting a 1.021 OPS and 192 OPS+, suggesting that he’s 92% above league-average so far.

Since his first game of the year on May 31, Iglesias has the fourth-lowest K% in all of baseball (min. 100 PA), the top batting average in the league, fourth-highest OBP and sixth-highest wRC+. This is uncharted territory for him, as he hasn’t been above-average in a full season since all the way back in 2013 when he finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting.