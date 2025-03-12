Will Jackson Merrill Earn the Padres a Bonus Draft Pick?

Around this time last year, I wrote about Bobby Witt Jr. and the possibility that he could earn the Royals an extra draft pick with an MVP-finalist campaign in 2024.

Lo and behold, Witt finished runner-up to Aaron Judge in AL MVP voting last year, earning all 30 second-place votes. Thus, by the rules of the Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI), the Royals will get to make an additional selection between the first round and the compensatory round. This year, that will be pick no. 28 overall.

With his 10-win season, Witt became the first non-rookie to earn his team a bonus draft pick through the PPI. Previously, Julio Rodríguez, Corbin Carroll, and Gunnar Henderson had gained extra picks for the Mariners, Diamondbacks, and Orioles, respectively, by winning Rookie of the Year honors.

This got me wondering who the next non-rookie to earn his team a PPI pick could be. As a reminder, here are the criteria: