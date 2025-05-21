Jackson Holliday Providing a Bright Spot in Dim O’s Lineup

Stats taken prior to play on May 20.

Not much has gone well for the Baltimore Orioles this season. Pitching woes in the rotation and bullpen, a lineup that’s struggled to score runs, and various injuries have all contributed to their dreadful start to the 2025 season.

After the rotation’s struggles gained lots of headlines to start the season, the frustration has since shifted to the lineup. While it’s one that has missed guys like Jordan Westburg, Colton Cowser, and Ramón Urías because of injuries, the lineup is also lacking production from its healthy players too.

As a team, the Orioles are hitting .230 with a .298 on-base percentage, both of which are bottom-six marks in the league. Things get even worse when runners are on base.