One X-Factor Player for Each Team in the NL Central

The NL Central is about as cut and dry as it gets. St. Louis is the clear favorite, with possibly the deepest lineup in baseball. The Brewers still have big names and big questions but enough talent and track record to be seen as the odds-on favorite to finish second. The Cubs are in the middle, with Cincinnati and Pittsburgh praying for brighter days.

Regardless of projections or playoff hopes, each club has a player that can raise the team’s ceiling. Whether it be a major bounce-back candidate or a breakout prospect, every team has someone who can improve the team today or give encouragement to fans for the future.

St. Louis Cardinals – SP Jack Flaherty

Due to the insane depth of the lineup, I’ll go with a pitcher here. Flaherty had one of the more bizarre outings you will ever see in his first start of the year: five innings of no-hit, seven-walk ball. Good? Bad? You be the judge. Unless the Cardinals address the need via trade, St. Louis needs someone to step up and show they can be an ace for this team.

Jack Flaherty, Vicious 81mph Slider. 😤 pic.twitter.com/ixvpN8eAl3 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 1, 2023

Flaherty has shown glimpses of just that in the past. Injuries have slowed him down in recent years, but if the Cardinals can get an average workload and plus pitching out of him, they will run away with the division. Hell, they might run away with it even if he’s not perfect. Once the calendar hits October, if Flaherty is pitching well, I like the Cardinals’ chances much more.