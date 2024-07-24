Four Best Trade Fits for Blue Jays’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Trade Fits

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers love players with positional flexibility, and Kiner-Falefa might be the exact type of player that president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and manager Dave Roberts think they can get the most out of.

In the short-term, both third baseman Max Muncy and shortstop Mookie Betts are on the injured list, and Kiner-Falefa would give the Dodgers another option at either spot.

Once Muncy and Betts return, Kiner-Falefa could challenge Gavin Lux for playing time at second base. It’s also possible that the Dodgers could use Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and push Betts to second base on a more regular basis, limiting some of the stress on their superstar in the field.

While it’s probably unlikely he’d play there in a postseason game, Kiner-Falefa could also see some time in left field for the Dodgers, with Teoscar Hernández playing right field on those nights.

For what it’s worth, the Dodgers were rumored to be interested in Kiner-Falefa over the offseason. (The Brewers were linked to IKF in the same report, but it’s hard to imagine they’re in the market for infielders with the seasons that Willy Adames, Joey Ortiz, and Brice Turang are enjoying.)

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners have a World Series-caliber pitching staff with a bottom-five lineup in just about every category, so they are going to be linked to just about every available position player as president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto looks to make upgrades.