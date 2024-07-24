Four Best Trade Fits for Blue Jays’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Isiah Kiner-Falefa is exceeding all expectations for the Blue Jays this year. Could he find himself on a new team before the trade deadline?
Isiah Kiner-Falefa was, at times, the object of scorn from New York Yankees fans during his two years in pinstripes, but he received a nice two-year, $15 million deal from the Toronto Blue Jays this past offseason.
Thus far, it’s been very successful, as the super-utility man is hitting .292 with seven home runs, 33 RBIs and a .758 OPS in his first season north of the border.
Kiner-Falefa also continues to be a tremendous infielder, as he’s posted a combined 12 defensive runs saved between second base, shortstop and third base this year.
As one of baseball’s most disappointing teams, the Blue Jays find themselves in last place in a crowded AL East. Players in contract years like Kevin Kiermaier, Justin Turner, Danny Jansen and Yusei Kikuchi are obvious trade candidates.
Indeed, reports suggest the Jays are open to moving their impending free agents.
As for core pieces like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt, who are under contract beyond 2024? Their futures are less clear. General manager Ross Atkins initially told reporters that trading players like Guerrero and Bichette “just doesn’t make any sense for us.”
However, more recent rumors (per Jon Morosi of MLB Network) suggest the Blue Jays are open to trading more than just their rentals.
The Blue Jays could keep Kiner-Falefa and try to contend in 2025, but he’s less integral to their success than the aforementioned core players. Given how well he’s played this year, he might make more sense as a sell-high candidate for Atkins.
With that in mind, here are four potential landing spots for IKF when he returns from his left knee sprain.
Stats updated prior to games on July 23.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Trade Fits
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers love players with positional flexibility, and Kiner-Falefa might be the exact type of player that president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and manager Dave Roberts think they can get the most out of.
In the short-term, both third baseman Max Muncy and shortstop Mookie Betts are on the injured list, and Kiner-Falefa would give the Dodgers another option at either spot.
Once Muncy and Betts return, Kiner-Falefa could challenge Gavin Lux for playing time at second base. It’s also possible that the Dodgers could use Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and push Betts to second base on a more regular basis, limiting some of the stress on their superstar in the field.
While it’s probably unlikely he’d play there in a postseason game, Kiner-Falefa could also see some time in left field for the Dodgers, with Teoscar Hernández playing right field on those nights.
For what it’s worth, the Dodgers were rumored to be interested in Kiner-Falefa over the offseason. (The Brewers were linked to IKF in the same report, but it’s hard to imagine they’re in the market for infielders with the seasons that Willy Adames, Joey Ortiz, and Brice Turang are enjoying.)
Seattle Mariners
The Mariners have a World Series-caliber pitching staff with a bottom-five lineup in just about every category, so they are going to be linked to just about every available position player as president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto looks to make upgrades.
J.P. Crawford recently landed on the IL with a fractured pinky. It’s unclear how much time he’ll miss. Despite what’s been a frustrating season for the shortstop, Seattle is almost certainly going to ride things out with Crawford once he’s healthy.
Kiner-Falefa could play shortstop temporarily, and once Crawford returns, he would represent a clear upgrade over second baseman Jorge Polanco. Third baseman Josh Rojas has also cooled off considerably since a tremendous start to the season, and IKF would likely give the Mariners better production at the hot corner.
Dipoto should aim big, trying to overhaul the lineup on the fly. One name Seattle has been rumored to be interested in is Miami Marlins center fielder and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Kiner-Falefa would be a good fallback option if Chisholm is dealt elsewhere.
Atlanta Braves
Ozzie Albies and Max Fried recently joined Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. on a star-studded injured list, in a year where the Braves have been devastated by injuries.
However, the injuries to Albies, Fried and Harris aren’t believed to be season-ending, and Atlanta is almost certainly going to be one of the three Wild Card representatives in the NL.
President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos could acquire Kiner-Falefa with the plan being for him to be the primary second baseman in the absence of Albies. He has a left wrist fracture that is expected to sideline him for approximately eight weeks.
IKF would definitely be a better option than the recently-signed Whit Merrifield, at least if Merrifield’s unsuccessful stint with the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies this year is any indication.
Assuming Albies does indeed return late in the regular season, Kiner-Falefa could shift into a bench role for the postseason.
It’s also possible that if shortstop Orlando Arcia — who has a .577 OPS this season, a year after being an All-Star — hasn’t turned his campaign around by then, IKF could steal reps as Albies’ double-play partner.
What’s more, the Braves are rumored to be seeking an outfield bat at the deadline, with ESPN’s Jeff Passan recently linking them to Lane Thomas of the Washington Nationals. Kiner-Falefa is primarily an infielder, but he has outfield experience – and much better overall numbers than Thomas this season.
Arizona Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks are set at second base with All-Star Ketel Marte. However, the left side of the infield has underperformed for manager Torey Lovullo, and Kiner-Falefa would give the D-backs an insurance option if that doesn’t change.
Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo was an All-Star a year ago, and the Diamondbacks are probably inclined to let Perdomo play, even though he has an underwhelming 85 OPS+ in 37 games this season.
In Perdomo’s absence due to a right meniscus tear earlier this year, veteran Kevin Newman played good defense (four defensive runs saved, three outs above average) but didn’t make much of an impact at the plate.
At third base, offseason pickup Eugenio Suárez has had a nice month of July but has struggled overall in his first season with the Snakes. Suárez continues to strike out at around a 30% clip but isn’t providing the 30-plus home run power he displayed at his peak.
GM Mike Hazen has made it clear that he plans to buy at the deadline and suggested he’d like to target a “position-player fit” for the roster. Given Suárez and Perdomo’s struggles, and top prospect Jordan Lawlar’s injury woes, IKF certainly seems like a good fit.