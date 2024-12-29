Brandon Crawford: The Hometown Kid Who Defined a Giants Era

His time with the Giants was highlighted by two World Series titles in 2012 and 2014, countless defensive gems, and a deep bond with the city he grew up idolizing. Known for his leadership and consistency, Crawford’s retirement marks the end of an era for San Francisco.

A Dream Turned Reality

Being from the Bay Area, Crawford grew up a die-hard Giants fan, attending games using his parents season tickets. His lifelong dream came true when the Giants selected him in the fourth round of the 2008 draft out of UCLA, the same draft the franchise chose current President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey in the first round.

Crawford made his Major League debut in May of 2011, when he launched a grand slam against the Milwaukee Brewers. From that day on, Crawford was the Giants’ everyday shortstop, holding down the spot for 13 consecutive years.

When he signed a long-term extension with the team in 2016, he reflected on the moment, saying, “I’m just excited to continue living out my childhood dream of putting on that Giants uniform and bringing world championships to the Bay Area.”

That quote encapsulates the impact and passion he brought to the field every day of his career.

Career Highlights

Over 1,684 games, he posted a .249/.318/.395 slash line, adding 147 home runs and 748 RBIs. His 30.9 career WAR showcase his all-around impact, and show why he will be remembered as one of the most efficient shortstops of his era.