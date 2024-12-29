Brandon Crawford: The Hometown Kid Who Defined a Giants Era
From hometown hero to World Series Champion: Brandon Crawford retires leaving a legacy as the greatest shortstop in Giants history.
Brandon Crawford, the shortstop who epitomized the San Francisco Giants for more than a decade, announced his retirement from baseball via Instagram on November, 27.
This closes the book on a remarkable 14-year MLB career.
For 13 of those seasons, the three-time All-Star was the heart and soul of the Giants, alongside Buster Posey. Both players represented the franchise with skill, poise and a true connection to Bay Area fans who cheered them on.
Crawford’s final chapter came spending time with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024, but his legacy is rooted in San Francisco, where he is widely regarded as the greatest shortstop in the team’s history.
His time with the Giants was highlighted by two World Series titles in 2012 and 2014, countless defensive gems, and a deep bond with the city he grew up idolizing. Known for his leadership and consistency, Crawford’s retirement marks the end of an era for San Francisco.
A Dream Turned Reality
Being from the Bay Area, Crawford grew up a die-hard Giants fan, attending games using his parents season tickets. His lifelong dream came true when the Giants selected him in the fourth round of the 2008 draft out of UCLA, the same draft the franchise chose current President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey in the first round.
Crawford made his Major League debut in May of 2011, when he launched a grand slam against the Milwaukee Brewers. From that day on, Crawford was the Giants’ everyday shortstop, holding down the spot for 13 consecutive years.
When he signed a long-term extension with the team in 2016, he reflected on the moment, saying, “I’m just excited to continue living out my childhood dream of putting on that Giants uniform and bringing world championships to the Bay Area.”
That quote encapsulates the impact and passion he brought to the field every day of his career.
Career Highlights
Over 1,684 games, he posted a .249/.318/.395 slash line, adding 147 home runs and 748 RBIs. His 30.9 career WAR showcase his all-around impact, and show why he will be remembered as one of the most efficient shortstops of his era.
2021 Career Year
Crawford’s 2021 season standouts as the pinnacle of his career.
|Batting Average
|On Base Percentage
|Slugging Percentage
|.298
|.373
|.522
In his age-34 season, Crawford turned back the clock hitting 24 home runs and driving in 90 runs in 138 games. His 140 wRC+ was a career-best and good enough to help him finish fourth in the National League MVP voting.
Crawford also added his fourth Gold Glove award and earned the nod for his third All-Star Game, proving his value as an effective shortstop, even in year-10 of his career.
Defensively, there were few better than Crawford for the majority of his career. Over 13,730.1 innings at shortstop, he tallied 54 DRS and 66 OAA, cementing his legacy as one of the most dependable shortstops in MLB history.
October Heroics
While his regular-season accolades are impressive, Crawford’s postseason performances solidified his spot in San Francisco lore. No moment stands out more than his grand slam in the 2014 National League Wild Card Game.
With a loud Pittsburgh crowd at PNC Park, Crawford stepped up to the plate and silenced the stadium. It was the first grand slam by a shortstop in postseason history and set the tone for the Giants’ World Series run.
A Loyal Legacy
Crawford’s connection to the Giants franchise goes far beyond the numbers. He was more than a player, he was a symbol of the city.
From his debut in 2011 to his final game in 2023, Crawford was an embodiment of everything it meant to wear the Giants uniform. As a hometown hero, he carried the hopes of countless fans and inspired a new generation of Bay Area kids to dream big.
Reflecting on Crawford’s career, Buster Posey said, “It was an honor to get to know Brandon as a friend and a teammate.” That sentiment captured the essence of Crawford’s time with the Giants; a player who not only brought it on the field but also left a major impact off of it.
Farewell
Though his final season was spent with the St. Louis Cardinals, Crawford’s legacy will always belong to San Francisco. As he steps away from the sport, he leaves behind a career as one of the greatest Giants of all time.
The Giants announced that they will honor Crawford at Oracle Park on April 26, 2025.