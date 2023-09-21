Is the Milwaukee Brewers’ Lineup Good Enough To Make a Run?

It’s likely Milwaukee will have the starting pitching advantage heading into most postseason matchups. But even so, in order for the Brewers to make a rumbling in the playoffs, their offense will need to catch fire in the final few series of the regular season, and they will need to build up momentum as they head into October if they wish to be legitimate contenders.

Postseason Picture

The table below highlights several offensive metrics for the eight National League teams who are either currently in the playoff picture or who are within one game of a playoff spot. For the Milwaukee Brewers, they will enter the playoffs sitting at the bottom in most of these categories.

Team BA SLG ISO OPS wOBA BB% K% Braves .275 .501 .226 .844 .359 8.6% 20.5% Dodgers .258 .459 .201 .801 .343 10.4% 21.6% Brewers .238 .381 .143 .699 .307 9.7% 23.4% Phillies .258 .440 .182 .786 .331 8.6% 23.7% Diamondbacks .252 .413 .161 .736 .319 8.7% 20.6% Cubs .254 .420 .165 .749 .325 9.1% 22.4% Marlins .258 .405 .147 .720 .312 7.0% 21.3% Reds .247 .411 .164 .735 .320 8.9% 24.3% Stats Courtesy of FanGraphs

Among the teams highlighted, the Brewers are last in batting average, slugging percentage, isolated power, OPS, and wOBA. They are middle of the pack in terms of strikeout rate, but for a team that doesn’t hit for a high average or produce a lot of power, you’d like to see Milwaukee posting better bat-to-ball numbers.

There is one area in which the Brewers have excelled this season, and that is their ability to work counts and draw walks at an efficient rate. Milwaukee ranks first in Major League Baseball in pitches per plate appearance (4.03), and they are tied for third in the National League with a walk-to-strikeout ratio of 0.42.

The Brewers have added key players to help contribute to the team’s success in this area. The promotion of former top prospect Sal Frelick, the key trade deadline acquisitions of Mark Canha and Carlos Santana, and the breakout of William Contreras have all been major contributors to the Brewers demonstrating a team-wide disciplined approach at the plate.

While Milwaukee’s numbers on the season as a whole are not overly inspiring, they have managed to improve their offensive production in the second half of the season, and doing so has been a big reason why the Brewers have a seven-game lead in the NL Central with just ten games left to play.