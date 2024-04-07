Inside the Worst Start in Colorado Rockies History

No one pegged the Colorado Rockies as a postseason contender going into the 2024 season. Even with three Wild Cards up for grabs in the National League, this wasn’t going to be the year that everything clicked following a 103-loss season and a quiet offseason.

The Opening Day loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks was a difficult watch. The team surrendered 14 runs in the same inning en route to a 16-1 drubbing. A sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs was messy, at best.

Seven games on the road to open the season is challenging task, but their 1-6 record for the first week of the season is fair. The -34 run differential in those contests is the sixth-worst start in the entire history of the Majors.

Friday’s win in the home opener at Coors Field helped rejuvenate the spirits before a 6-1 lead on Saturday vanished, resulting in a crushing defeat. Even still, the -33 run differential through nine games is one of only nine instances of being so overmatched since 1993.