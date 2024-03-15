3 Things I Learned at Colorado Rockies Camp

“Most of the work done (in spring) is in the bullpen. In the game, you’re in compete mode,” Freeland said. “You’re working with everything you have, trying to make some small adjustments and not do anything drastic out there because you don’t know if it’s going to work or not with a hitter in the box.

“For me, all the work is done in the bullpen, getting that right feel coming off the fingertips with all your pitches. Then you take that work and you bring it into the game.”

Sean Bouchard ready to make impact in 2024

After a left biceps tear cost him most of the 2023 season, Bouchard is ready to put last year in the rearview mirror.

In the mix to break camp as one of Colorado’s options in the outfield, the 27-year-old Bouchard made the most of his return from the injury last September, slashing .316/.372/.684 with four home runs in 43 plate appearances. How he ended 2023 has Bouchard ready to show the Rockies what he can do with a full season.

“There were some things that I took from those last at-bats of 2023 into the offseason,” Bouchard said. “It was good to play well, and I think there are things that can transfer from one short stint into a longer one this year.”

Among those “things” are fundamentals that Bouchard laughed at as “elementary as hitting goes,” but important reminders of just how important the minute details of hitting can be.