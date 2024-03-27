Colorado Rockies 2024 Season Preview

For a franchise that has participated in the fewest postseason games in baseball history — 11 of those 24 contests came in the same month — it may come as a surprise that the Colorado Rockies had never lost 100 games until last season.

There had certainly been other low-points since joining the league in 1993, though.

Spending $172 million during the 2000-01 offseason on left-handed starters Mike Hampton and Denny Neagle failed badly. Dumping Hampton’s contract two seasons into the eight-year deal required including fan favorite Juan Pierre in the trade only to watch him immediately win a World Series with the Marlins. Colorado got out of Neagle’s contract by citing a morale clause following a particularly embarrassing incident, but saved only $3 million in the process.

Then came a period in the early 2010s when the Rockies suffered through their second-longest postseason drought. The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros suffered during this time as well, but it was for a cause. Realizing the strategic advantages of tanking, they each won a World Series (three ring, in total). Colorado, for all their best intentions to put together a Wild Card contender, lost 377 games from 2012-15, only one less than the Cubs in their four-year tank of 2011-14.